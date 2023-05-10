Fans Flock to Tory Lanez’s Final Twitter Post to Mock Him in Comments After He Was Denied New Trial

Tory Lanez's final Twitter post is being mocked by people online after the rapper was denied a new trial in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting.

Last December, on the day his trial started for the Megan Thee Stallion shooting, Tory Lanez put up his last Twitter post to date where he confidently stated he would be vindicated in court.

"I’m going to leave this here one more time …and watch how it ages," Tory Lanez posted. "NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER … AND EVERY TONGUE THAT RISES AGAINST ME IN JUDGEMENT SHALL BE CONDEMNED u sit and watch now …. And don’t ever question the GOD I serve again . This is my last tweet."

Well, the post hasn't aged to well, as the Canadian rap-crooner was convicted of shooting Megan on Dec. 23, 2022. The ruling was upheld on Tuesday (May 9), following attempts at an appeal by Tory's legal team, and he will be sentenced next month. With all attempts at freedom exhausted, people have been flocking to Tory's final Twitter post to poke fun at the Chixtape rhymer.

"Seems like god doesn’t like you that much either," one person posted.

"Weapons got a funny way of prospering when you wicked to the core," someone else tweeted.

"Aged like milk," another post reads.

"Looks as if the weapons are still prospering against you huh? Welcome to karma cafe, where you can’t order what you want cause you get what you deserve. House special btw: nothing much just desserts," tweeted another person.

Tory Lanez is facing a minimum of nine years in prison when he is sentenced on June 13.

See More Reactions to Tory Lanez's Final Tweet Below