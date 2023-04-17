D.A. Says Megan Thee Stallion Wants the Tory Lanez Case to Finally End

Tory Lanez's sentencing in shooting Megan Thee Stallion has been delayed again today, and according to the Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney, Megan wants the case to finally end.

On Monday (April 17), legal reporter Meghann Cuniff, who has been reporting on the case since the beginning, tweeted that during a hearing, Superior Court Judge David Herriford ordered Tory Lanez's attorney to file their supplement to their existing motion for a new trial by May 1. Prosecutors would then have to respond by May 3. Afterward, Judge Hariford will then consider Tory Lanez's motion for a new trial on May 8.

Outside of the courtroom, L.A. Deputy DA Alexander Bott told reporters that despite the ongoing delays, he feels that Tory Lanez will be sentenced in a timely manner. He added that Megan Thee Stallion wants this shooting case to finally end.

"We want to make sure that Megan gets closure as quickly as possible," he said, according to Meghann. "She wants to put an end to this chapter of her life."

XXL has reached out to Megan Thee Stallion attorneys for comment.

Earlier this month, prosecutors submitted court documents opposing Tory Lanez's appeal for a new trial. According to documents obtained by XXL, prosecutors responded to Tory's motion for a new trial and rejected it, citing that evidence in the case was "overwhelming" with "multiple eyewitnesses identifying Tory as the shooter, the gun used in the assault found at his feet and his recorded apologies for the shooting."

Tory Lanez's attorneys filed an appeal in March in the hopes of getting a new trial. The rapper-singer's legal team believe that they were multiple instances during the trial that could have tainted the jury and unfairly lead them to the guilty verdict.

Tory has been in jail without bond since a jury convicted him on Dec. 23, 2022, of one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner to cause bodily injury. The charges are from a July 2020 incident in which Tory fired a handgun at Megan during a heated argument after they left Kylie Jenner's party in the Hollywood Hills.

Read Meghann Cuniff's Reporting on the Tory Lanez Shooting Case Below