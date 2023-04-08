Tory Lanez’s Request for New Trial in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Denied

Tory Lanez's request for a new trial in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case has been denied.

According to documents obtained by XXL, prosecutors rejected Tory Lanez's motion for a new trial citing that the evidence in the case was "overwhelming with multiple eyewitnesses identifying him as the shooter, the gun used in the assault found at his feet and recorded apologies for the shooting." Additionally, prosecutors stated in the 16-page document, filed on Thursday (April 6) in Los Angeles Superior Court in California, that "the defendant (Tory) has failed to demonstrate any error by the trial court in support of its motion for a new trial."

Prosecutors contend that there were no single "instance of error in the trial court," including the defendant's 6th Amendment right to counsel being violated, the admission of DNA evidence being improper or that the court did not 'chill' the defendant's right to testify.

"The evidence presented at trial was properly admitted, and the defendant's claims of errors and violations of his constitutional rights are without merit," the statement continued. "The verdict reached by the jury was based on credible evidence and was supported by the law."

"Therefore, the People respectfully urge the court to uphold the jury's verdict and deny the defendant's motion for a new trial," prosecutors concluded.

XXL has reached out to attorneys for Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion for comment.

Tory has been in jail without bond since a jury convicted him on Dec. 23, 2022, of one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner to cause bodily injury. The case stems from the July 2020 incident in which Tory fired five rounds at Megan during a heated argument after they left Kylie Jenner's party in the Hollywood Hills. Megan sustained injuries to her foot; photos of her injured feet, bloodied towels and other trial evidence were posted on social media.

Last month, Tory Lanez filed an appeal in the hopes of getting a new trial. The embattled rapper's legal pointed out multiple instances that could have tainted the jury, unfairly leading to the guilty verdict. For one, jurors were shown a shirtless photo of Tory that displayed the rapper's tattoo of an AK-47. Tory's team reportedly believes that was done on purpose by the prosecution to show Tory likes guns.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David J. Herriford is scheduled to hear Tory Lanez's new trial request on Monday (April 10) in Los Angeles.