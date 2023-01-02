More evidence from the Tory Lanez trial has surfaced online. This time, X-ray photos of Megan Thee Stallion's feet and the bloody aftermath following the Tory Lanez shooting have come to light.

On Sunday (Jan. 1), YouTube personality Nique at Nite shared a series of photo exhibits from the Tory Lanez trial on her Instagram page. Among them are two X-ray photos of Megan Thee Stallion's feet, which shows that she had bullet fragments near the back of either one or both feet.

Other photos include a handgun on the floor next to some boots inside a Cadillac vehicle. In another grisly picture, there appears to be blood splatter all over the luggage and other seats in the car. There's also a towel soaked in blood laying on the car's floor.

In another Instagram post, photos of Megan's former friend, Kelsey Nicole Harris, in handcuffs show that she had bruises on her thighs, legs and hair. According to Nique at Night, the images show the aftermath of a fight that happened between her and Tory during the July 2020 shooting.

Nique at Night also posted audio of Kelsey Harris' September interview with investigators talking about the altercation she had with Tory.

Finally, there are photographs of Tory Lanez and the driver, Jaquan Smith, that appeared to be taken at a police station. Tory looks a little dazed in the photo while rocking swim trunks, white sneakers and a doo-rag. Meanwhile, Smith appears to be looking stoic in his photo, wearing an all-black jogging suit and donning a surgical mask.

All of this comes as audio from Tory Lanez's jail call to Kelsey Harris was leaked online. Additionally, video of Megan Thee Stallion crying in the back of the ambulance following the incident surfaced on the internet as well.

Check Out Photo Exhibits from the Tory Lanez Trial Below