Tory Lanez’s Dad Says Their Family Forgives Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez's dad continues to be vocal in the wake of his son being convicted in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Now, the rap-crooner's father is revealing that their family has forgiven Megan.

On Thursday (Jan. 12), Sonstar Peterson shared a lengthy video on social media weighing in on the verdict that has his son facing up to 22 years in prison when he is sentenced next month. During the rant, Sonstar revealed the animosity they had toward Megan Thee Stallion is gone.

"Let me stop right here and say this. This might come as a shock to many of you," Sonstar said at the 25:30-mark of the video (below). "But guess what? Both my son, myself and others of our family have long decided that we are not going to hold any animosity against Megan Pete a.k.a Megan Thee Stallion. We forgave the girl long time ago. Because, again, we know that the principal of forgiveness is important in order to cleanse one's heart, in order to cleanse one's soul and to not be bound up with hatred."

"We have forgiven her," he added. "But what we will not do is back down from the machine that has been in the background trying to press a narrative in order to use this girl for what they have used her for."

It is unclear what Tory Lanez and his family is forgiving Megan Thee Stallion for.

Tory Lanez's dad is adamant his son is innocent, despite Tory being convicted during trial. After the verdict was announced on Dec. 23, 2022, Sonstar reportedly made a scene in the courtroom, screaming and accusing Roc Nation, who manages Meg, of foul play. Outside the courtroom, video was captured of Sonstar making a spectacle for reporters.

"This is not over. It's not over. God does not lose," he yelled to an assembled crowd of supporters. "I know that this is wickedness."

"Roc Nation, you will crumble!" he yelled before hopping into an awaiting SUV.

Tory Lanez was set to be sentenced on Jan. 27. However, the date has been pushed back as he hired a new attorney who plans on trying to get him a new trial. The new sentencing date is now Feb. 28.

See Video of Tory Lanez's Dad Weighing in on the Verdict of His Son's Trial Below