Adele is among several music artists who have shown their support for Megan Thee Stallion following the Tory Lanez trial.

On Friday night (Dec. 23), while Adele was performing at her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, Adele sent her love to Megan Thee Stallion. "Someone said, 'Why doesn’t Adele have backup dancers?' and then someone made a video of 'Water Under the Bridge' with Meg Thee Stallion doing the dance to it. Remember that?" the pop singer asked the crowd.

"Well today, tonight, I would like to wish Meg Thee Stallion a very, very, merry, merry Christmas," she continued. "Girl, get the peace. Do whatever you want now, baby. I love you."

Adele's supportive words came the same day a jury found Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, guilty of three felonies stemming from a July 2020 incident, in which Megan was shot in both feet. Tory will be sentenced on Jan. 27, 2023. The Canadian rapper faces up to 22 years in prison.

Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer, Alex Spiro, released the a statement to XXL following the verdict: "The jury got it right. I am thankful there is justice for Meg."

After the verdict announced, several artists went on social media to show their support.

Baby Tate wished Megan peace and healing. She wrote, "I can’t imagine the nightmare that this past two years has been for you @theestallion and I know that this verdict won’t erase that but I pray it helps you on your journey to finding peace and healing! We love you [.]"

Meanwhile, Janelle Monáe tweeted: "Sending the (((biggest hug))) (((love))) & (((peace))) to Megan Pete

@theestallion ️❤️‍[.]"

And fellow Houston rapper Monaleo was happy that Megan finally received justice. "So glad Megan got the justice she deserved. This is major for her and for every other black women who has been taunted for speaking up about abuse and violence against them," she wrote.

It's good to see artists show their support for Megan Thee Stallion who endured so much emotional pain during the trial.

Watch Adele Show Love to Megan Thee Stallion After Tory Lanez Guilty Verdict Below