Drake and Adele are apparently best friends now. According to a report TMZ published today (Feb. 20), Drizzy and his fellow Grammy award-winning artist hung out at a bowling alley and a vape lounge one night last weekend and the two rendezvoused around San Fernando Valley.

The celebrity gossip site reports that the two superstars went out to eat at Jerry's Famous Deli before heading out to Pinz Bowling Alley. They apparently rented out the entire venue just for them and their friends. As if that wasn't fun enough for them, Drake, Adele and their respective entourages took the party over to Chill N Vape Lounge where Champagne Papi copped a Juul with an assortment of flavored pods.

The English singer-songwriter and the Toronto rapper reportedly became friends after they met after his Aubrey And The Three Migos tour stop in L.A. last October. This is the first time the two artists have spent time together. Despite the fun they had in L.A., TMZ confirms that their outing was nothing more than a friendly night out on the town.

Drake has a tendency to show the people he hangs out with a good time whether it's buying $100,000 worth of jewelry for singers like Jennifer Lopez or ordering McDonald's for all the guests of his after parties.