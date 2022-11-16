Here Are All Megan Thee Stallion’s Deals and Accomplishments Outside Hip-Hop

As hip-hop continues to have popular culture in a chokehold, the artists within it will continue to loom large as personalities. Times have changed to the point that companies are partnering with rappers more than ever before. They know the visibility and money that comes with the endorsement of a celebrity. Enter Megan Thee Stallion, the Houston rap star who has been rising through the ranks since her song "Big Ole Freak" broke through in late 2018. Her charisma, talent and sense of humor has led to her racking up endorsement deals left and right, covering everything from makeup to fast food to clothes.

When it comes to working with big-time brands, Megan Thee Stallion has already covered a ton of bases. She teamed up with Nike, which resulted in her wearing the company's clothing in ads, plus her own fitness plan built into the Nike Training Club app. Being under the Nike umbrella has been a dream for both athletes and rappers alike; Meg got to live both sides of it, partnering an artist who has publicly been into fitness with the biggest athletic brand out.

The Super Bowl is one of America's biggest sports events every year, and Meg got to be a part of a commercial during the NFL's championship game. Due to her deal with Cheetos to promote their Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Flamin' Hot Doritos, Meg voiced an animated rapping bird, with singer/songwriter Charlie Puth also involved. Being in a Super Bowl ad is a huge deal; a female rapper rising to that level is major and shows how lucrative it is to be tied in with Megan.

Check out many of Meg's endorsement deals and brand opportunities like Popeyes, Cash App, Revlon and more below.