Kodak Black Says Tory Lanez Verdict Isn’t Right Because There’s No Evidence

Kodak Black doesn't believe the verdict in the Tory Lanez trial is correct, citing lack of evidence.

On Dec. 24, Kodak Black hopped on Instagram Live to weigh in on Tory Lanez being convicted on all charges in connection to the July of 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

"This shit aint right, homie. For real, bro," Kodak began. "And Tory Lanez a good nigga, bro...This shit fucking with my Christmas Eve. Everybody shit ain't for me to speak on. But it's like niggas aint finna talk about that. Niggas finna act like this shit ain't never happen. I don't know. I wasn't in the courtroom. But at the same time, if it is some fucked up shit going on, niggas ain't gonna wanna say nothing because of the politics bullshit. And all of this Jay-Z shit. But I don't like that shit nan bit."

"Now, I'm a God-fearing nigga," Kodak continued. "If my brudda actually did do that shit, God gon' see it through where he get the justifiable punishment he feel like he deserve for that."

Yak went on to say he is totally against men harming women, but questioned Megan's story.

"They done caught this female in a few lies and shit," he continued. "And then, how you find a nigga guilty for shooting the bitch, when ain't no evident behind it? Y'all talking ’bout, bitch had gun residue and another person. And ain't nobody came through and say, 'Yea, he did that shit.' That shit don't sit well with me."

On Dec. 23, following nearly two weeks of testimony and evidence, none of which Yak was present for, a jury of 12 people convicted Tory Lanez of one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner to cause bodily injury in connection to Megan's shooting. Tory faces up to 22 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 27, 2023.

