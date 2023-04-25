Tory Lanez’s Attorney Claims to Have Information Proving DNA Evidence in Trial Misled Jurors

Tory Lanez's attorney claims to have information about the DNA evidence used in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial that he believes will exonerate the convicted rap-crooner.

On Tuesday (April 25), Tory Lanez's appeal lawyer Jose Baez announced an update in his attempt to get Tory an appeal after the Canadian entertainer was found guilty last December of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July of 2020. According ot Baez, who famously successfully defended accused child killer Casey Anthony, Tory will be releasing new information that proves he deserves a new trial.

"Today is National DNA Day and we are happy to announce that Tory Lanez will be releasing information about the DNA in his case that gave false and misleading information to his jury," Baez's Instagram Story statement reads.

Tory Lanez and his legal team have been successfully getting his sentencing date pushed back as they attempt to provide enough evidence to persuade the judge in the case to give Tory a new trial. The sentencing date has been pushed back three times as the judge gives Baez and his team ample opportunity to mount an appeal defense.

Most recently, Tory Lanez wrote a letter addressed to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Instagram where he pleaded his innocence.

"I write this message with the utmost humility, love, and respect for the remarkable stance you've taken in regards to fighting for the justice of Black and Brown minorities," Tory wrote.

"Today I take a stance as an innocent Black Man, wrongfully convicted of a crime I did not commit," he continued. "I've watched two district attorneys from your office by the names of Kathy Ta and Alex Bott unlawfully misuse their authority to hide and suppress any and all exculpatory evidence that exonerates me, or futhers my innocence. I was completely robbed and deprived of a fair trial."

Tory Lanez's request for a new trial has been opposed by prosecutors. Superior Court Judge David Herriford has stated he will render a verdict on whether or not to give Tory a new trial on May 8. Tory faces up to 22 years in prison when sentenced.