Yung Joc Delivers on Bet to Shave His Head Bald If Tory Lanez Was Found Guilty – Watch

Yung Joc picked the wrong side when making a bet about the outcome of the Tory Lanez trial and had to shave his head bald as a result.

On Tuesday (Dec. 27), the rapper-turned-radio host's Streetz 94.5 Morning Takeover show shared video on their Instagram page that chronicled Yung Joc making good on his bet. In the clip, Joc's cohost Mz. Shyneka is the one chopping Joc's locks.

"I wanna see the little snapping turtle," she jokes about what Yung Joc would look like with a fresh baldie.

Shyneka first cuts a couple of plugs out of Joc's head before going all in.

"You finna be so ugly, bro," someone off camera can be heard saying.

"This for Meg Thee Stallion. This for Meg," Shyneka jokes while finishing the job.

"The reveal of the ‍[egg emoji, bald head emoji]," the video is captioned. "@joclive is a man of his word. He bet @mzshyneka if #Torylanez is guilty… he will shave his head. Welp…. He’s a man of his word. Joc bet not."

During an interview on VladTV, which aired last week, Joc admitted that he made a bet with his cohosts that he would shave his entire head if Tory Lanez got convicted. Joc wasn't the only person to be dead wrong when it comes to predicting the outcome of the case. Tory Lanez's final tweet, in which he expressed full confidence that he would be exonerated, hasn't aged well.

"I’m going to leave this here one more time …and watch how it ages … NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER," the convicted felon tweeted days before his trial started. "AND EVERY TONGUE THAT RISES AGAINST ME IN JUDGEMENT SHALL BE CONDEMNED u sit and watch now …. And don’t ever question the GOD I serve again. This is my last tweet."

On Dec. 23, following a two week trial, Tory Lanez was convicted of one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner to cause bodily injury in connection to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in July of 2020. He faces up to 22 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 27, 2023.

See Video of Yung Joc Getting His Head Shaved After Betting Tory Lanez Would Win in Trial Below