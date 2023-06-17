Kylie Jenner Seems to Be Listening to Unreleased Tory Lanez Song on Her TikTok, Megan Thee Stallion Fans Are Upset

Kylie Jenner posted a TikTok video of herself playing what appears to be an unreleased song from Tory Lanez. Fans of Megan Thee Stallion caught wind of the clip and they are very upset.

What Did Kylie Jenner Do to Anger Megan Thee Stallion Fans?

On Friday (June 16), Kylie Jenner shared on her TikTok page a video of herself listening to what appears to be an unreleased song by Tory Lanez. In the clip, Kylie is sitting in her car and using a filter that alters her face while the alleged Tory song plays in the background.

Although she doesn't mention the name of the song, the lyrics, "Do u not realize it hurts me when you see you go out/'Cause you have the time of your life only when I’m not around," can be heard. The video itself has garnered over seven million views on TikTok.

According to TikTok user swaveyto, who originally posted the song on May 27, it's an unreleased Tory Lanez track called "Hurts Me." "Finally got to hear a lil more, but it's still not finished," he wrote in the caption of the video below.

Read More: Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash for Astroworld Theme Birthday Party

What are Megan Thee Stallion Fans Saying?

Once the video started circulating on social media, Megan Thee Stallion fans were arguably upset.

"Shes literally showing everyone that she sides with Tory & don’t give a f**k about Megan, a BLACK woman, who Kylie and her entire family imitates their entire lives around [Black] women. White women as a whole, are not our allies. When I say “our”, I mean [Black] women. CANCEL THEM," tweeted one person.

"Kylie is so damn tone deaf, why would she post a tiktok supporting Tory Lanez??…..especially after everything megan has been through bc of his ass," wrote another fan.

A third person sarcastically tweeted: "Kylie Jenner supporting Tory Lanez knowing the hate she’ll receive, that’s a woman who knows about principle."

Kylie Jenner's Correlation to the Tory Lanez-Megan Thee Stallion July 2020 Shooting

It was at Kylie Jenner's pool party in July of 2020 that Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion initially had their argument before it escalated inside their Cadillac SUV they were in after they left the party. Subsequently, Megan was shot when she left the vehicle during their altercation.

In December of 2022, Tory Lanez was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner to cause bodily injury.

Tory's fate is now in a judge's hands after exhausting his appeal and will be sentenced next week. The embattled rapper is facing a minimum of nine years and a maximum of 22 years in prison, and possible deportation. Prosecutors are asking the judge to make Tory, born Daystar Peterson, serve 13 years.

Read More: Tory Lanez Denied New Trial in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Watch Kylie Jenner's TikTok Videos That Angered Fans Below

Read More Fans' Reactions Below