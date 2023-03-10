Blac Chyna Admits Tyga Kicked Her Out of His House to Date Kylie Jenner – Watch

Blac Chyna claims that Tyga actually kicked her out of his house to go and date Kylie Jenner.

On Wednesday (March 8), Blac Chyna sat down for an interview on The Jason Lee Show to discuss things like her career, the time she spent on OnlyFans and her aspirations of becoming a multi-billionaire. But it was during a conversation about romantic relationships, specifically a chat about her storied past with Tyga, that the "Seen Her" rapper made a stunning revelation. Blac Chyna explained that Tyga kicked her out of the house in order to engage in a then-new relationship with Kylie Jenner.

When Jason Lee inquired about how the Washington, D.C. native felt when Tyga first became romantically involved with Kylie Jenner back in 2014, Blac Chyna humbly explained that she merely saw the end of her run with the "Rack City" rapper as an opportunity.

"So when Tyga ended up over there with Kylie, you didn't feel a desire, at any point, to just really f**k the whole thing up?" asked Jason Lee around the 24:35-mark in the video below.

"No," casually replied Blac Chyna. "Honestly, I was like, 'This is the perfect opportunity to focus on my business and myself, and worry about my son King. Because guess what? Blac Chyna, Angela White, was not about to move back to Washington, D.C. or anywhere."

After further explaining that she didn't feel the need to wallow in the breakup and the fact that Tyga had moved on with Kylie Jenner, Blac Chyna said something about what went down with her former beau that left Jason Lee astonished.

"When I got put out..." began Chyna at the interview's 27:50-mark before being cut off by Lee.

Jason Lee asked: "You did not get put out the house. Put out the house and said you need to leave?"

"Yeah," replied Blac Chyna. "Like packed my stuff, put in my truck, well, his truck at the time."

From there, Lee once again pressed Chyna about whether or not she felt some type of way about Tyga seemingly demanding that she vacate his home. However, the "Can't See Me" rhymer remained adamant that she was determined to focus on her future rather than sulk over what transpired.

Blac Chyna and Tyga's relationship lasted for four years between 2011 and 2014 before the "Nasty" spitter began dating a then-17-year-old Kylie Jenner. During the time they were together, Tyga and Chyna had a child together—a son named King.

Back in March of 2022, Blac Chyna claimed that she was forced to make certain sacrifices due to a lack of support she was getting as a single mother.

"Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars," she tweeted on March 30, 2022. "My reasons... morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA. Single no support child support. Practicing gratitude."

Although Chyna never called out Tyga by name, the "Taste" rapper took heavy exception to the claim and responded accordingly.

"I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat," Tyga explained in an Instagram comment regarding his former lover's claims. "Why would I pay child support lol."

As for Tyga and Kylie, they maintained a high-profile romance for the better part of two years before ultimately calling it splitsville. Just this week, Tyga sparked a fling with singer Avril Lavigne with the two having been spotted smooching it up at during Paris Fashion Week. On the flip side, Kylie Jenner went on to have two children with Travis Scott, Stormi and Aire. Travis and Kylie's on-again, off-again relationship is currently in off-mode.

Watch Blac Chyna Admit to Jason Lee That Tyga Kicked Her Out of His House to Date Kylie Jenner Below