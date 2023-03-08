Tyga and Avril Lavigne Spotted Next to Man Dressed as a Bed at Paris Fashion Week – Watch

Tyga and Avril Lavigne have been flaunting their new relationship at Paris Fashion Week and the new couple was recently spotted at a fashion show sitting next to a man dressed as a bed.

Paris Fashion Week has been going down in The City of Lights for the past several days, with Tyga and his apparent new boo being spotted out and about. On Wednesday (March 8), video surfaced of the new couple sitting front row at a fashion show. Curiously, one of the people sitting next to them is dressed as a whole bed.

In the 15-second clip (below), Tyga, Avril and the rest of the spectators watch the fashion show, while the man, whom is wrapped in a whole comforter and full pillow set, conspicuously watches on. Though sitting upright, the man's hair is stuck to the pillow, giving a gravity-defying effect. He apparently had more props as well. In the short clip, he also rocks a full face mask and later has cucumbers on his eyes.

Tyga and pop star Avril Lavigne first sparked dating rumors last month when they were spotted showing PDA outside of a Los Angeles restaurant. The news came as a surprise as Avril got engaged to singer Mod Sun last spring in Paris. Last month, Avril and Mod were pictured together at the Pre-Grammy Gala. Mod Sun later appeared to confirm his breakup with Avril on Instagram last week. Tyga and Avril confirmed they were dating earlier this week after being pictured kissing at Paris Fashion Week.

See Video of Tyga and Avril Lavigne Sitting Next to a Man Dresses Up as a Bed Below