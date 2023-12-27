Tyga and Blac Chyna Want Guests to Sign $500,000 NDA to Attend Their Son’s Baptism – Report

Tyga and Blac Chyna are reportedly asking guests that want to attend their son King Cairo's baptism to sign a $500,000 non-disclosure agreement.

Tyga and Blac Chyna's Pricey NDA

On Wednesday (Dec. 27), Page Six reported Tyga and Blac Chyna are taking drastic measures to make sure nothing is leaked about their son King Cairo's upcoming baptism. According to the site, the former couple is requesting all guests sign a $500,000 NDA before attending the event. They are reportedly prohibiting anyone from taking photos or video of the ceremony, and will be able to confiscate phones. Disparaging statements "oral or written" about Tyga by attendees will also be prohibited. Violators will be subject to paying six-figures.

XXL has reached out to Tyga's team for comment.

Read More: Tyga Posts Nude Photo on the Beach and Shows Off Butt Tattoo

Blac Chyna and Tyga Go Through Public Custody Battle

Tyga and Blac Chyna have been going through a public custody battle recently. Back in August, Blac Chyna, who now goes by her born name Angela White, petitioned to establish a paternal relationship with King, who Tyga has custody of. Tyga was not feeling it.

"10 years later," Tyga wrote under an Instagram post reporting Blac Chyna's move. Apparently, he wasn't trying to hear it. "Nah...Stick to ur schedule sat-mon," the former Young Money artist added.

In October, Tyga filed for full custody of 11-year-old King.