Tyga Reacts to Blac Chyna’s Petition to Establish Paternal Relationship With Their Son

Tyga has reacted to news that Blac Chyna has filed a petition to establish a paternal relationship with their son and start receiving child support.

Tyga's baby mama drama with Blac Chyna is well documented and is again making headlines following a report Blac Chyna has filed a court petition to establish joint custody of their 10-year-old son King Cairo and start getting child support from the rapper. On Friday (Aug. 25), Tyga responded to the news via a comment on a post from The Shade Room that reported on Blac Chyna's recent move.

"10 years later," Tyga wrote under the post. Apparently, he's not trying to hear it.

"Nah...Stick to ur schedule sat-mon," the former Young Money artist added.

Tyga and Blac Chyna's Custody Issues

This isn't the first time Blac Chyna and Tyga's custody issues have spilled over online. Last March, she vented online about having to give up three of her cars because she wasn't getting any support from either of his children's fathers.

"Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars," Blac Chyna tweeted. "My reasons... morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA."

Tyga responded to the low-key shade.

"I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol," the rapper wrote.

