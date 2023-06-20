Tyga and Avril Lavigne Break Up – Report

Tyga and Avril Lavigne have reportedly ended their relationship.

Tyga and Avril Lavigne Break Up

On Tuesday (June 20), TMZ reported that Tyga and his pop star girlfriend have called it quits. According to the celebrity news site, the couple decided to part ways a couple weeks ago. It was a mutual decision and the split was amicable.

How Long Were Tyga and Avril Lavigne Dating?

Tyga and Avril Lavigne sparked dating rumors back in February after they were spotted showing PDA outside a restaurant in Los Angeles. A couple weeks later, they confirmed things when they were pictured kissing at Paris Fashion Week. Tyga solidified things by buying Avril a diamond chain in March, which reportedly cost the rapper $80,000.

Tyga's Other Relationships

This was Tyga's latest high-profile relationship over the years. He dated Black Chyna in 2011, welcoming a son with her the following year. They ended things in 2014. Tyga began dating Kylie Jenner the same year. They broke up in 2017 and Kylie moved on to Travis Scott. In 2018, there was speculation that Tyga was dating Iggy Azalea. Tyga also dated Camaryn Swanson. In October of 2021, Tyga was arrested on domestic violence charges in connection to an alleged assault of Swanson. Last February, the charges were dropped.

