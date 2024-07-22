Tyga appears to respond to allegations he partied in a hot tub with a 13-year-old girl.

Tyga Seemingly Responds to Allegations He Partied With Teenager

On Sunday (July 20), the popular YouTuber Fousey interviewed a woman on his livestream who claimed that she snuck into a party at Tyga's house back when she was 13.

“[Tyga] was 21 at the time and me and my best friend were 13 and in seventh grade, and we snuck in with her," the girl said in a clip from the interview below. "We pulled up in her dad’s Rolls-Royce and then the security literally just let us in ’cause we were in the gated neighborhood. I was partying in a pool with Tyga at 13 in a hot tub! I have the craziest life and stories I could tell for days. Oh, and I made him cupcakes one time."

Tyga appeared to respond to the incendiary allegations soon after on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Mfs crashin out for content.. Lying a*s b**ch," he tweeted, adding in a separate tweet, "Back to the [money bag emoji]."

Tyga Criticized for Allegedly Having Inappropriate Relations With Minors

This isn't the first time Tyga has been accused of fostering inappropriate relations with young girls. The "Rack City" rapper was infamously criticized for his relationship with Kylie Jenner back in 2014, who he reportedly secretly dated before she turned 18. The pair confirmed they were officially a couple shortly after her 18th birthday.

Tyga also got caught messaging a 14-year-old girl back in 2016. The Compton rapper's manager Anthony Martini confirmed that Tyga had reached out to Molly O’Malia because she was a musician with a huge fanbase. Tyga allegedly wanted to sign her to his label Last Kings Records. It's unclear if she was ever signed.

Check out the allegations and Tyga's response to them below.

Watch Girl Claim She Partied With Tyga in a Hot Tub When She Was 13

See Tyga's Response to Allegations He Partied With a 13-Year-Old

Tyga tweet

Tyga tweet