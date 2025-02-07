2 Chainz, Larry June and The Alchemist, Tyga, Soulja Boy and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

What would a Friday be without new music? This week, two rappers from different coasts join forces with one of hip-hop's busiest beatmakers, a former Young Money rapper makes it nasty again, a viral rapper flexes his clout and more.

2 Chainz, Larry June and The Alchemist Drop Life Is Beautiful Project

The West and South collide on 2 Chainz, Larry June and The Alchemist's joint project Life Is Beautiful. Previewed with the previously released songs "Bad Choices" and "I Been," the trio are bringing playa vibes on the project, which contains syrupy flows sandwiched between jazzy production and soul samples. In total, the joint project includes 11 songs.

Tyga Shares NSFW Album

Tyga is untamed again on the new album NSFW. Originally slated to drop last month, T-Raww returns in February with his first album since 2019's Legendary. The Cali rapper has already released the singles "Pop It Off" featuring Lil Wayne and "Slave." Ty Dolla $ign, Big Sean, Flo Milli and more make appearances on the LP. Tyga will be going on the Red Light Tour in promotion of the album starting in March.

Read More: February 2025 New Music Releases

Soulja Boy Releases Influence LP

Soulja Boy is also releasing a new project with a tour looming. Big Draco's new album Influence arrives with 10 all new songs and is sans the track "Ricky Rubio" which was released in earlier this month. SB announced earlier this week that he will be headlining the Swag Tour. The 24-date tour starts on April 11 and runs through May 10.

Listen to all the new projects this week from Nardo Wick, Robb Bank$ and more below.