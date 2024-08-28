Tyga Named in RICO Lawsuit With Boxer Floyd Mayweather Over Allegations of Failing to Pay for $79,000 Rolex

Tyga is named in a RICO lawsuit alongside boxer Floyd Mayweather over allegations the rapper failed to pay for a $79,000 Rolex watch.

Tyga Named in New Lawsuit With Floyd Mayweather

On Wednesday (Aug. 28) XXL obtained documents filed by Miami-based jeweler Leonard Sulaymanov against Mayweather and Tyga on Aug. 23. The jeweler, who owns Lenzo & Co., mainly focuses on Mayweather. The suit accuses the boxer and his Money Team company of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act. Sulaymanov also accuses them of fraud, civil conspiracy, breach of contract, unjust enrichment and civil theft, among other allegations.

"This action arises out of a pattern of predatory, unfair, improper, fraudulent, and unscrupulous practices through which defendants used the plaintiff's reputation, business, and inventory to systemically steal and convert the plaintiff's watches and jewelry to their own without paying the full and fair price," the suit reads.

The jeweler claims he sold Mayweather multiple expensive watches including a yellow-gold Audemars Piguet, two Richard Mille's, a rose-gold Rolex Presidential Day-Date and a Patek Philippe along with a diamond necklace and diamond ring. Sulaymov, who took pictures of the transaction and included them in the lawsuit, said Mayweather only put two down deposits of $267,000 for the merchandise before leaving Miami.

Tyga comes into play two weeks later, when Sulaymov said Mayweather's manager Jona Rechnitz, who is not named in the lawsuit, set up a meeting with the rapper. The jeweler claims he flew out to Las Vegas and brought along ten Rolex Presidential Anniversary watches, a Rolex Day-Date 40 and another Richard Mille. He met with Tyga and Mayweather again, the latter of which allegedly bought more jewelry without contributing to his previous overdue balance.

Tyga allegedly agreed to pay $79,000 for a Rolex Day-Date, but never paid up.

"As days passed and no wires were being received, Plaintiffs got concerned and started exchanging text messages with Defendants through their agent, Rechnitz, about when payment could be expected," the suit reads.

Sulaymanov said Rechnitz allegedly confirmed both Tyga and Mayweather owed $1.8 million just for the watches alone, with Mayweather owing an additional $2 million for the diamond ring and necklace.

"Defendants have never paid the remaining balance on the purchases made and are indebted to the plaintiffs for over $3,883,657.00," the lawsuit reads.

XXL has reached out to Tyga's team for further comment.

Tyga Sued Multiple Times for Failing to Pay

Tyga unfortunately has been sued a few times for failing to pay for certain items. Back in he was sued for failure to pay rent on a Beverly Hills, Calif. home. In 2020, Tyga was sued by a former landlord for failing to pay rent on his Los Angeles home. The landlord accused Tyga of owing an outstanding rent balance of $32,000, while also owing $200,000 for damage caused to the property.

In 2023, Choice Motors Credit filed a $1.3 million suit against T-Raww for outstanding payments on a 2013 Lamborghini Aventador and a 2014 Bentley Mulsanne. It's unclear whether Tyga settled these tabs.