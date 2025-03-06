50 Cent Clowns Jim Jones and Floyd Mayweather in Hilarious AI Spoof of Rocky Movie

50 Cent continues to clown Jim Jones. And now 50 has set his sites on Floyd Mayweather, too, in a hilarious AI spoof of the film Rocky III.

50 Cent Shares Hilarious Rocky III Spoof

On Thursday (March 6), Fif resumed his Instagram joke session by sharing a video targeting Capo and the retired boxer, who recently posed for a photo with 50's current rival Big Meech. The clip, which can be seen below, shows a scene from the 1982 film Rocky III, where Clubber Lang approaches Rocky and challenges him to a fight. However, Jim Jones' face is on Clubber's body, while Rocky's face has been replace by Cam'ron. Rocky's trainer, Mickey, has been replaced by Floyd Mayweather.

The clip shows Clubber Jim pressing Rocky Cam to fight him and Mickey Floyd saying he wants no part of the squabble.

The hilarious clip is a response to Jim insisting he will punch Cam's head off in a recent interview on The Breakfast Club.

In a second slide in the post, 50 promoted an upcoming show he has called 50 Ways to Catch a Killer coming to Fox. "I’m working on my new show today, so I’m busy 50 ways to catch a killer coming soon on Fox Nation!" he captioned the video.

50 Cent Calls Jim Jones Delusional

50 Cent and Jim Jones' reheated beef was reignited after Jones dissed 50 and Cam'ron for mentioning Capo during 50 and Killa's interview last December. It's been up since then, with 50 Cent continuously taking jabs at Jomo on social media.

Last week, 50 Cent called Jim delusional after Jim said he has more hits than most New York artists while talking about a potential Verzuz battle during an interview on The Breakfast Club.

See 50 Cent's post below.

Watch 50 Cent's Post Clowning Jim Jones and Floyd Mayweather