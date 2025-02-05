50 Cent and Big Meech’s Beef Explained – Snitching Allegations, Rick Ross and More

50 Cent and Black Mafia Family's Big Meech have seemingly turned from friends to enemies and the beef is playing out online.

Big Meech Links With Rick Ross

After working together to bring the Starz series BMF to television, 50 and former drug kingpin Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory's working relationship appears to be over as the two are currently slinging mud on social media. Things appeared to go left between the two after Meech showed up in a video with 50 Cent rival Rick Ross on Jan. 22 in promotion of a welcome-back concert for Meech, who was released from prison last October, scheduled to take place in Sunrise, Fla. on Feb. 13, where Rozay will be performing.

50 Cent Responds With Snitching Allegations

On Monday (Feb. 3), 50 Cent shared a post on Instagram where he called Meech a rat. The post features of a photo of a rat with the quote, "I think I'm Big Meech," under it. 50 captioned the photo: "The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with ( Tammy Cowin ) her tell all Docu reveals the truth."

Tammy Cowins is a former business partner and assistant to Meech. She is also a coproducer on 50 Cent's BMF series. According to former BMF member Bleu Davinci, Meech made Cowins the owner of BMF Entertainment while he was in prison in 2008. The following year, she allegedly became an FBI informant, Bleu states. This led to speculation that Meech might also have worked with the authorities to get out of prison in 18 years on a 30-year sentence.

Big Meech Claps Back at 50 Cent

On Tuesday (Feb. 4), Meech responded to 50 Cent's claims on Instagram. Meech shared a post on Instagram of himself and 50 and put a rat with cheese on Fif's face and the words "Internet Gangster" over his body.

Rick Ross Appears to Weigh In

The same day, Rick Ross appeared to mock 50 for being mad over the Meech link-up.

"N*gga took a picture with Rick Ross," Rozay says in the clip. "You like a h*e, n*gga."

50 Cent Continues to Taunt Big Meech

50 Cent has not backed down from calling Meech a rat. In Instagram posts on Wednesday (Feb. 5), the rapper continued to taunt the BMF cofounder.

"LOL Bro you gotta see the text messages Big Screech sending. [ninja emoji]’s is crazy out here," 50 captioned a post of someone weighing in on the beef.

Another post features a viral internet video of a man talking about being a snitch that has Meech's face on the man's body. "He had Tammy Cowin doing all his dirty work, her new tell all break it down Screech directed her and connected her to people to get his time cut," 50 captioned the video.