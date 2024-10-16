Hip-Hop Reacts to Black Mafia Family’s Big Meech Being Released From Prison to Halfway House

News of Black Mafia Family's Big Meech being released from prison to a halfway house has the hip-hop community celebrating.

Big Meech Released From Prison

On Wednesday (Oct. 16), news began to circulate that former drug kingpin Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory was no longer listed as being incarcerated in the Federal Bureau of Prisons database. TMZ later confirmed with the FBP that the former drug lord has been released and will spend the rest of his sentence in a halfway house in Miami. Meech's release date is listed as Jan. 27, 2026.

Big Meech along with his brother Terry Lee "Southwest T" Flenory were the spearheads of a huge drug trafficking organization known as Black Mafia Family, which operated from the 1980s to the mid-2000s. In the years leading up to the group's indictment in 2005, they moonlighted as a rap label, promoting the careers of artists like Jeezy and Bleu Davinci, and ingratiating themselves with the hip-hop community.

The members of the organization were arrested in a large-scale indictment in Atlanta in 2005. In 2008, Meech and Tee were both sentenced to 30 years in prison. T was released from federal prison in 2020. The following year, 50 Cent debuted a TV series called BMF based on the brothers' lives and drug-dealing exploits.

Hip-Hop Reacts to Big Meech Being Freed

Multiple rappers have reacted to the news of Meech's release.

"Where da welcome home party @ I'm trona perform for da freeski," Sexyy Red shared on X, in response to the news.

Bun B reacted, "Guess who’s back! Welcome home my brother Big Meech! Now let’s see if all them YouTube stories yall been telling add up!"

See the hip-hop community's reaction to Big Meech's release below.

