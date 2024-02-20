Floyd Mayweather insists he won't talk down on Diddy following allegations of abuse from multiple women.

Floyd Mayweather Weighs in on Diddy

On Tuesday (Feb. 20), The Pivot Podcast debuted their latest episode featuring Floyd Mayweather. During the nearly hour-long sit-down, the undefeated boxer brought up Diddy's current fall from grace as he faces multiple lawsuits with women claiming Puff physically and sexually abused them in the past.

"I'm not going to speak bad about P. Diddy ’cause he still a Black man," Mayweather says at the 6:55 mark of the interview below. "Mistakes happen. I can't say if it is or it's not a mistake. Things happen in life, and P. Diddy business is P. Diddy business. It's not my job or anyone else's job to go on the internet and stomp him and kick a man while he's down."

"My take on it is, it's not my business," he adds. "I don't think it's right at all. I don't condone it. Even if that happened to my daughter. I would be hurt but that's a choice that my daughter made."

Diddy's Current Court Battles

Diddy is currently facing multiple lawsuits from women who claim he abused them in the past. He settled the first lawsuit, which was brought forward by his ex-girlfriend Cassie, for an undisclosed amount. Diddy has since proclaimed his innocence in the wake of more lawsuits.

Floyd Mayweather has had his own issues of abusing women. In 2002, he was charged with domestic violence and received a suspended sentence. Two years later, he was convicted of two counts of misdemeanor battery in connection to a fight with two women inside a Las Vegas club. He again received a suspended sentence. In 2010, he was convicted of battery and served two months in jail for an altercation with his former girlfriend Josie Harris.

See Floyd Mayweather talking about not canceling Diddy due to abuse allegations from multiple women below.

Watch Floyd Mayweather on The Pivot Podcast