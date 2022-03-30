Tyga Responds to Blac Chyna Saying She Had to Give Up Three Cars Because She Has No Support as a Mother

Tyga has responded to Blac Chyna after saying that she had to give up three cars because she’s not getting any financial support.

On Wednesday (March 30), Blac Chyna hopped on her Twitter account to reveal that she’s struggling financially due to the lack of support she’s getting as a single mother.

“Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars,” she tweeted. “My reasons... morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA.”

“Single no support child support,” Blac Chyna added. “Practicing gratitude.”

The mother of two children also posted a black-and-white collage video of her kids—9-year-old son King Cairo and 5-year-old daughter Dream, with Jay-Z’s song “Legacy” playing in the background.

Tyga is the father of King Cairo while Rob Kardashian is the father of Dream. It’s unclear if Chyna was aiming her comments at Tyga or at Rob.

Nevertheless, in a blog post about Chyna’s remarks, Tyga slid in the comment section and revealed that he contributes financially when it comes to his son Cairo, including his school’s tuition.

“I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol,” the "Taste" rapper wrote.

Tyga responds to Blac Chyna who says she has no support as a mother. The Shade Room via Instagram loading...

Rob also slid in the comments and revealed how much tuition he’s paying for his daughter’s school.

“I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school,” he wrote. “I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol.”

Tyga then returned to the comment section and asked Rob, "How u pay 3k less. Let me know the plug," he wrote, adding a cry-laughing emoji.

Blac Chyna has not yet responded to Tyga or Rob’s remarks.