Tyga Launches OnlyFans Competitor

Tyga is taking advantage of the upcoming rule changes at OnlyFans, and is launching a direct competitor.

On Friday (Aug. 20), the rapper announced the launch of his new platform, Myystar, which will be a direct competitor of OnlyFans. T-Raww announced the new move on his Instagram account.

"Just deleted my Onlyfans, starting my own platform @myystar8 more futuristic , better quality & only 10% fee," he captioned a video advert for his new venture. "Creators will also be able to make content of their choice! Apply now to be first to get a invite. Myystar.com."

Tyga has partnered with creative director Ryder Ripps of OKFOCUS to lead the design of the platform. Ripps has previously worked with Travis Scott at Cactus Jack, and Kanye West as a lead within the Donda creative company. The site is slated for a full release in October, but users can currently apply for memberships.

Tyga's new venture comes on the heels of OnlyFans announcing they will ban sexually explicit content on the platform in the coming months.

The Cali rapper had previously been one of OnlyFans' biggest hip-hop supporters. He started uploading X-rated content to the subscription-based platform last October. "This platform is a place of self-expression for everyone; from every day people, to models, sex workers, actors, and now artists like myself," Tyga said about OF at the time. "I’m excited to launch my personal Only Fans. It’s a new platform where I can talk direct to my fans and give them exclusive music, pics, videos and other BTS of my latest releases. They can really see more inside my life than ever before, and an intimate look of what I do every day. It’s ‘bout to be lit!"

It looks like the new rule changes have caused Tyga to have a change of heart. Tyga isn't the only rapper that is taking advantage of the gap OnlyFans' new rules will leave behind. Sauce Walka is also promoting a platform called OnlyBaddies, which will also serve as an alternative to OnlyFans.