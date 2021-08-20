OnlyFans to Ban Sexually Explicit Content, Hip-Hop Community Reacts

OnlyFans, the popular adult-oriented subscription-based fan website, announced they are making some big changes in the fall that includes no more sexually explicit content.

According to a New York Post article, published on Thursday (Aug. 19), OnlyFans will ban sexually explicit content from their platform beginning Oct. 1.

“OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually explicit conduct,” the company said in a statement. “Creators will continue to be allowed to post content containing nudity as long as it is consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy.”

OnlyFans didn’t clarify on what they define as “sexually explicit,” but the website's current terms of service allows nudity except in the case of content featuring public nudity recorded in or broadcast from a jurisdiction where public nudity is illegal. As for the change, the U.K.-based company said the move is necessary to “comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers.”

The news comes as several rappers and celebrities have been making huge profits by having accounts on the subscription-based site. During the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, OnlyFans saw an influx of rappers joining the platform and offering NSFW (not safe for work) content. Artists like Cardi B, Tyga, Rubi Rose, Casanova, Sukihana, Blueface, Trina, Bhad Bhabie, Fat Joe, DJ Khaled and more have OnlyFans accounts.

Back in April, Bhad Bhabie revealed that she made $1 million in six hours on her first day of offering content on the platform.

Following OnlyFans' news of the website's upcoming changes, people from the hip-hop community jumped on Twitter to voice their concern about the platform's new direction. Some are predicting that the website’s profitability will disappear once the change begins.

"Only fans bout to turn into 'Only Clean Videos & tapes’ no cappuccino,” tweeted Juicy J.

therealjuicyj via Twitter

Fellow rapper ASAP Twelvyy thinks OnlyFans pulled a bait and switch move on customers and their clients.

"Only Fans Pulled A Ponzi ..,” he wrote.

Check out more reactions from other members of the rap community below.

