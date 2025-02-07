ASAP Twelvyy Testifies That ASAP Rocky Shot Prop Gun

A$AP Twelvyy testifies that A$AP Rocky shot a prop gun to scare off A$AP Relli during their violent encounter in 2021.

A$AP Twelvyy Testifies at A$AP Rocky Trial

On Friday (Feb. 7), A$AP Rocky's gun assault trial continued in Los Angeles court. After the prosecution rested its case, Rocky's defense team rolled out Twelvyy to testify. Twelvyy was present on the afternoon of Nov. 6, 2021, when Relli claims Rocky shot Relli following a confrontation in a parking garage in Hollywood, Calif. During his testimony, Twelvyy was used to bolster Rocky's attorney's theory that Rocky only had a prop gun on the night in question.

"[Rocky] walked around with a prop gun. Like a starter pistol, like a prop gun, as his defense," Twelvyy told the jury.

When asked how he knew Rocky walked around with a fake gun, Twelvyy said he'd seen it on Rocky on "several occasions."

"The first time I seen it, it wasn't on his body or anything. It was for a video shoot in the Bronx...in July of 2021," Twelvyy recalled. "He had a scene that was more like a private scene. Not too many people could be around the scene...It was like a mini move. He had props, he had different things to make it feel like a movie set."

Twelvyy said he again saw Rocky with the prop a month prior to the alleged shooting of A$AP Relli. Twelvyy reasoned that Rocky walked around with a prop gun instead of hiring security because of COVID.

On the night in question, Twelvyy said he, Rocky and A$AP Illz met up with Relli to discuss Relli talking bad about Rocky online. Before words were exchanged, Twelvyy said Relli grabbed Rocky.

"At this point, Rocky tries to grab him, too, but grip the floor so he can maintain his balance. Because Relli was trying to lift him up by his hoodie," Twelvyy explained.

Twelvyy confirmed that the object seen in Rocky's hand in the video of the incident was the prop gun. He also said he never saw Rocky point the gun at Relli. Upon seeing Rocky with the gun, Twelvyy testified that Relli said: "Shoot that fake-a*s gun."

Twelvyy testified that the trio tried to diffuse the situation by leaving the scene, but Relli followed them and attacked Twelvyy and Illz, which prompted Rocky to pull his prop gun and shoot it twice toward the ground to scare Relli.

A$AP Rocky Trial Continues

A$AP Rocky is facing a recommended sentence of eight years in prison if found guilty of his charges of two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He turned down a plea deal that would have seen him do 180 days in county jail.

Relli testified earlier in the trial, telling the jury that Rocky threatened to kill him before shooting him. Relli's testimony also featured some fireworks, which included multiple outbursts.

Check out A$AP Twelvyy testifying at the A$AP Rocky gun assault trial below.

Watch A$AP Twelvyy Testify That A$AP Rocky Walked Around With a Prop Gun

Stream Day 9 of A$AP Rocky's Gun Assault Trial