ASAP Rocky Rejects Plea Deal in Gun Assault Trial, Attorney Claims His Weapon Was a Prop – Report

A$AP Rocky reportedly rejects a plea deal offer on the opening day of his gun assault trial and his attorney claims the rapper's weapon used to shoot at A$AP Relli was a prop.

A$AP Turns Down Plea Deal

On Tuesday (Jan. 21), the Harlem rapper's trial began with jury selection. However, Rocky was given one last chance to take a plea deal. According to Rolling Stone's Nancy Dillon, prosecutors offered Rocky three years of probation, a seven-year suspended prison sentence and 180 days in county jail if he pled guilty to one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Rocky forfeited the deal, telling the judge "I respectfully decline."

During the hearing, Rocky's attorney Joe Tacopina offered some insight into their plan of defense. Tacopina revealed his legal team plans to call two witnesses who will testify that the gun Rocky was seen with on security camera during the incident was simply a prop he carries around for security purposes.

XXL has reached out to A$AP Rocky's attorney for comment.

A$AP Rocky's Legal Issues Explained

A$AP Rocky was arrested on April 20, 2022, and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon for the shooting of A$AP Relli on Nov. 6, 2021. According to Relli, Rocky persuaded Relli to meet Rocky in Hollywood, Calif. to talk out a disagreement between the two A$AP Mob members. Rocky arrived with two other men: A$AP Twelvyy and A$AP Illz. The discussion got contentious and Relli claims Rocky pulled out a firearm and fired multiple shots in his direction, with one grazing Relli's hand. Rocky was taken into custody five months after the incident. During a hearing back in November of 2023, the court was shown a video from the incident, which shows Rocky holding what appears to be a firearm during the altercation. In January of 2024, Rocky pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, he could face up to 24 years in prison.