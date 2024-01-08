ASAP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Gun Charges in Shooting of ASAP Relli

A$AP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm as his trial for allegedly shooting A$AP Relli draws closer.

On Monday (Jan. 8), A$AP Rocky arrived for his arraignment in Los Angeles and was officially charged with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. The charges stem from a 2021 incident that involves Rocky allegedly shooting at A$AP Relli. A$AP Rocky and his lawyer Joe Tacopina waved their formal reading of the bill and entered a plea of not guilty.

Rocky's pre-trial is set for March 6. The rapper also waived his right to a speedy trial. He additionally authorized his lawyers to appear on his behalf so he doesn't have to be in court for all matters.

A$AP Rocky was spotted by multiple outlets leaving the courtroom. He did not respond to questions, but his lawyer maintained that his client is as "cool as a cucumber." Legal affairs reporter Meghann Cuniff additionally recorded a video of Joe Tacopina speaking to the press. The lawyer said he's confident his client will be cleared of all charges, and that Rocky is eager for the trial to be “over with so he can start enjoying his family.” He also said Rocky would not consider a plea deal.

A$AP Rocky Will Stand Trial for Allegedly Shooting A$AP Relli

A$AP Rocky has been accused of shooting at his former childhood friend A$AP Relli multiple times. One of the bullets allegedly grazed Relli's hand. The former A$AP mob member is claiming that he was shot after Rocky convinced him to meet up in Hollywood, Calif. to "discuss a disagreement" in November of 2021.

Relli claims Rocky intentionally fired multiple shots at him during a dispute outside a hotel. Relli has also claimed he suffers from PTSD as a result of the episode. On Nov. 20, 2023, a California judge decided the prosecution had enough evidence to take the case to trial.

Watch A$AP Rocky leave the courtroom after entering his not guilty plea below.

