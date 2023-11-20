ASAP Rocky Will Go to Trial for Allegedly Shooting ASAP Relli – Report

A$AP Rocky will go to trial for allegedly shooting A$AP Relli.

A$AP Rocky Will Stand Trial for Allegedly Shooting A$AP Relli

On Monday (Nov. 20), A$AP Rocky went before a California judge for day two of a preliminary hearing in his current assault with a deadly weapon case. The Harlem, N.Y. rapper has been accused of shooting at A$AP Relli multiple times with one of the bullets grazing Relli's hand. According to legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff, the prosecution presented enough evidence to take the case to trial.

"A judge in Los Angeles just ruled there’s probable cause for rapper A$AP Rocky, Rihanna’s boyfriend and the father of her two children, to support two counts of first-degree assault with a firearm," Cuniff, who has been covering the case from the courtroom, tweeted. "He’ll be arraigned Jan. 8, and the case will proceed to trial."

Outside the courtroom, A$AP Rocky's attorney Joe Tacopina addressed the press.

"There's some evidence that’s going to be insurmountable," he said. "The witness is not going to be able to withstand cross-examination in front of the jury."

XXL has reached out to A$AP Rocky's team and his attorney for comment.

When Was A$AP Rocky Arrested and Accused of Shooting A$AP Relli?

Back in April, A$AP Rocky was arrested in connection with a shooting that authorities believe took place in November of 2021. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after being pointed out by A$AP Relli. The former A$AP mob member claims that when Rocky convinced him to meet in Hollywood, Calif. to "discuss a disagreement," he intentionally fired three or four shots in Relli's direction during a dispute outside a hotel.

After A$AP Relli filed a defamation suit against Rocky and his attorney Joe Tacopina in September, which Tacopina believes is an "extortion attempt." Earlier this month, Relli hit up Instagram with a post explaining that he was experiencing PTSD as a result of the alleged shooting.

Watch A$AP Rocky Make His Way Into a Los Angeles Courthouse