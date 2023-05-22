ASAP Rocky Checks People for Fighting in Club While Rihanna Is There

Video of A$AP Rocky checking people for fighting in a club while Rihanna is there is going viral.

Over the weekend, video surfaced of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna out and about in the VIP section of a club. Only instead of having a jovial time, Rocky appears to be chastising some people who had gotten into a kerfuffle in close proximity of the entertainers.

"Y'all n***as act like gentleman right now, you heard?" the A$AP Mob rapper snaps in the video below. "I got my lady in here. Y'all n***as calm that s**t down, man. Don't be in the section doing all that s**t. Calm that s**t down. Y'all act like gentlemen when y'all in our presence."

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna seem to be going as strong as ever since they began dating back in 2021. She confirmed she is pregnant with their second child back in February after she revealed her baby bump during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Earlier this month, they attended the 2023 Met Gala together, where Rocky wore a skirt in homage to famed designer Karl Lagerfeld. Rocky was also filmed using a woman's face to climb over a crowd barricade outside the event. Rocky eventually apologized to the woman for the viral moment.

A couple weeks ago, the couple's first child's name was finally revealed.

See Video of A$AP Rocky Calling People Out for Causing a Disturbance in the Club While Pregnant Rihanna Is Present Below