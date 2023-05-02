ASAP Rocky Apologizes to Woman He Pushed to Jump Over Barricade in Viral Video

A$AP Rocky is saying sorry for using a woman's neck to propel himself over a barrier in a viral video.

On Tuesday (May 2), A$AP Rocky hopped on Twitter to address the wild video of him making a grand entrance outside The Carlyle hotel in Manhattan, N.Y. before the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night (May 1). The A$AP Mob head honcho thought the incident was comical but apologized all the same. Quote tweeting a post from his human ramp, Rocky tweeted, "LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART."

A$AP Rocky made headlines after video surfaced of him pushing a woman in order to get from behind the throng of fans outside the Met Gala. The woman didn't appear to mind. She shared a smiling selfie after the incident noting "ASAP Rocky just jumped over me."

The 2023 Met Gala was the talk of the internet last night as many A-list entertainers pulled up in their most eye-grabbing outfits for the celebrity fashion show/fundraiser. Doja Cat showed up looking like a real-life cat with the use of special effects prosthetics. She even stayed in character by meowing during interviews. Cardi B changed outfits three different times during the event, showing off multiple looks.

Diddy and Yung Miami showed up together after she confirmed they are no longer dating last month. Diddy began sweating when questioned about the status of their relationship. Others in attendance included Dr. Dre, Pusha T, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and others. Boosie BadAzz does not appear to be a fan of the photos he saw coming from the event and called for some changes to be made.

See Video of A$AP Rocky Using a Woman to Propel Himself Over a Barrier Outside the Met Gala and His Apology Below