A$AP Rocky Shuts Down Working With Graphic Designer After Private DM Gets Shared on Instagram

A$AP Rocky isn't interested in working with one graphic designer anymore after the man shared their private DM on social media.

On Sunday (August 2), the Harlem rapper reached out to popular logo designer Allan Peters through Instagram to ask about potentially collaborating on a branding project. In a screenshot Peters later soon after to his main feed, Rocky asked about his rates for logo revisions and complimented Peters' work.

"Good morning Allan," the DM read. "How much do u charge for brand logo revisions? Assuming you would be willing to do so I would be honored, love ur work, god bless."

Apparently excited, Peters, who has built a large following by documenting his design process and sharing branding tips, posted the screenshot to Instagram with the caption, "I have no words."

And just that fast, the potential collaboration was over before it began.

"This is just distasteful," Rocky wrote in the comments of the post. "WELL I GUESS WE WON'T BE WORKING. BEST OF LUCK BUDDY."

Peters quickly deleted the post after that, and has yet to address the incident. He has continued posting on his Instagram Story, however, celebrating hitting one million followers. Rocky has not commented on it further either, but it seems pretty likely a collab will no longer be in the works.

Check out the original post and Rocky's reaction to it below.

See A$AP Rocky React to His DM Being Posted

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