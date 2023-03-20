GloRilla’s Grandmother Says She Can’t Tell Glo Apart From Rihanna in Hilarious Voicemail – Listen

GloRilla's grandmother is convinced the Memphis rapper is a dead ringer for Rihanna.

On Sunday (March 19), GloRilla shared a voicemail from her grandmother sent to the rapper's mother, where Glo's nana is amazed at how much she thinks GloRilla favors pop star Rihanna.

"How come you didn't tell me Rihanna and Gloria look so much alike?" GloRilla's grandma says in the voicemail. "I can't tell them girls apart on TV. That girl look just like your daughter."

Apparently, GloRilla has gotten the comparisons before but had the assertions brushed off previously.

"My gma confirmed it," she captioned the voicemail on Twitter. "Y’all be hating byeee!!!!! @rihanna hey sis I luv you."

GloRilla recently made headlines after three people died in a stampede following a Glo and Finesse2Tymes show in Rochester, N.Y. on March 5.

"I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show," Glo commented on Twitter about the tragic event. "My fans mean the world to me praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected."

The incident started as concertgoers were exiting the concert venue, Main Street Armory. Police believe the victims were crushed when the crowd surged toward the exits after hearing what some believed to be gunshots. Though the Rochester Police Department has not confirmed any shots were fired. The victims' families reportedly plan on filing a lawsuit against the rappers over the show deaths.

Listen to GloRilla's Grandmother's Hilarious Voicemail Comparing Glo to Rihanna Below