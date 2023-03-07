Second Person Dead From Stampede at GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes Show

UPDATE (March 7):

Police have identified the second deceased victim as 35-year-old Brandy Miller of Rochester, N.Y. A third woman remains in Strong Hospital in critical condition.

ORIGINAL STORY (March 7):

A second person has succumbed to injuries they received during a stampede at the GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes concert in New York on Sunday (March 5).

On Monday (March 6), the Rochester Police Department confirmed a second woman who was critically injured when a stampede occurred as people were exiting the venue at the show died in the hospital. Police have not identified the second deceased victim. They have identified the first deceased victim: Rhondesia Belton, a 33-year-old female from Buffalo, N.Y. A third woman remains in critical condition.

As previously reported, tragedy struck following a GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes show on Sunday at the Main Street Armory in Rochester, N.Y. around 11 p.m. after the crowd surged toward the exit, possibly frightened over the sound of what they believed were gunshots. In the aftermath, three women were initially discovered in critical condition. Seven other people were transported to Strong Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

"What began as a night of live music and fun for the performer GloRilla ended in tragedy with one person dead and two more fighting for their lives," Police Chief David M. Smith said in his initial statement on the incident. "As people began to exit, the crowd began to surge and rushed towards the exit. There are some reports that shots were heard, causing the crowd to panic, but that has not been confirmed."

"We are hearing many reports of potential causes, including crowd size, shots fired, pepper spray, and more," Smith added.

GloRilla reacted to initial news of the tragedy on Twitter on Monday.

"I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf praying everybody is ok," she tweeted.

"I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show," she added in a follow-up post about the tragic event. "My fans mean the world to me praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected."

The incident is still under investigation. XXL has reached out GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes' teams for comment.