Finesse2tymes Goes Off on Bone Thugs-N-Harmony for Allegedly Charging $40,000 to Clear Song, Layzie Bone Responds

Finesse2tymes goes off on Bone Thugs-N-Harmony for allegedly charging $40,000 to clear a song and Layzie Bone responds.

On Jan. 23, Finesse shared a post on Instagram where he called out the Cleveland-based group for the price he was told it would take to clear the 1997 song "Notorious Thugs," the Notorious B.I.G. song featuring Bone.

"The label said y'all was trying to charge me $40,000 to clear that sh*t," Finesse said. "I ain’t gone lie , Im goin on one of yall grill [Bone Thugs-N-Harmony]. Nyga ain’t never extorted me In my life , $15-$25k coo , BITXCH $40k Naw yall gotta see me cuh," he added in the caption.

Layzie Bone later responded to Finesse's claim and notified the Memphis rapper that Bad Boy owns the rights to the song. Layzie also offered some words of wisdom.

"If you want to have longevity in this business like Bone slow down on them drugs and get you a team to help you understand and navigate the business," Layzie typed. "We grown and too old for drama. Check yoself grasshoppers."

Finesse didn't take too kindly to Layzie's response clapped in a series of videos on IG.

Finesse2tymes has been on one for the past few weeks. Following his arrest for drug charges earlier this month, he has been holding his tongue for no one. He recently called our Moneybagg Yo and had a hilarious beef with Lil Woody.

Watch the Video of Finesse2Tymes Calling Out Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Layzie Bone's Response