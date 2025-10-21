Finesse2tymes Arrested for Multiple Drug Charges – Report

Finesse2tymes has reportedly been arrested for multiple drug charges in Texas.

On Tuesday (Oct. 21), TMZ reported that the Memphis rapper, born Ricky Hampton, was booked in Harris County, Texas. Finesse faces a total of eight charges:

- Four counts of possessing a controlled substance

- Possession of less than two ounces of marijuana

- Possession of a dangerous drug

- Having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility

- Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence

Few details are known about the circumstances leading to the arrest. According to TMZ, the rapper was released on bond on Tuesday.

Finesse's latest run-in with the law comes less than a month after the rapper and his girlfriend, Halle Buckingham, were arrested in Smith County, Texas, on multiple drug possession charges.

That arrest came following a traffic stop in Tyler, Texas, for driving without a seatbelt. During the stop, police smelled marijuana and saw a rolled joint in the ashtray. Authorities also witnessed Buckingham trying to grab a bag from the passenger floorboard. Upon searching the car, police discovered 0.7 ounces of marijuana, 12 oxycodone pills and seven methylphenidate pills.

Finesse and Halle were charged with marijuana possession. However, Buckingham was hit with two additional charges of possession of a controlled substance.

XXL has reached out to Finesse2tymes' team and the Harris County Sheriff's Office for comment.

Finesse released his latest album, Time Will Tell, in June. Earlier this month, he put out the new single "Loyalty Ova Love."