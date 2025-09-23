Finesse2tymes and His Girlfriend Arrested for Drug Possession

Finesse2tymes and his girlfriend were recently arrested for drug possession in Texas.

On Sept. 20, the Memphis rapper, born Ricky Hampton, was taken into custody along with Halle Buckingham in Smith County, Texas. According to police records obtained by XXL on Tuesday (Sept. 23), both of them were charged with marijuana possession. However, Buckingham faces two additional charges of possession of a controlled substance.

The arrest came following a traffic stop. Finesse was initially pulled over while driving a red Corvette on Claude Street in Tyler, Texas, for driving without a seatbelt, NBC's KETK reports. During the stop, police smelled marijuana and saw a rolled joint in the ashtray. Authorities also witnessed Buckingham trying to grab a bag from the passenger floorboard. Upon searching the car, police discovered 0.7 ounces of marijuana, 12 oxycodone pills and seven methylphenidate pills.

Video of the arrest filmed by a bystander shows the rapper in handcuffs while people on the scene protest his detainment. Buckingham is also placed in handcuffs. One officer can be seen searching Finesse's car. Eventually, the group of people on the scene begins to chant "Free Finesse!"

Finesse and his girlfriend were released after making bail on Sunday morning.

XXL has reached out to Finesse2tymes' team for comment.

Watch the Video of Finesse2tymes Being Arrested in Texas