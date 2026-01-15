Finesse2tymes Arrested for Drug Possession Again, Blames Moneybagg Yo

Finesse2tymes has been arrested for drug possession again, and this time he is placing the blame on Moneybagg Yo.

On Thursday (Jan. 15), Finesse2Tymes, born Ricky Hampton, was booked in Rusk County, Texas, on multiple drug charges, including possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, according to police records. He has since been released on bond.

Finesse has had a string of drug arrests in recent months. He was booked along with his girlfriend, Halle Buckingham, for drug charges in Smith County, Texas, on Sept. 20. A month later, he was arrested again in Harris County, Texas, on multiple drug possession charges.

This time, Finesse is blaming Moneybagg Yo. In a post shared on Finesse's Instagram Story on Thursday afternoon, he wrote: "Bagg put the police on me."

In a follow-up post, he added, "Y'all be wanting me to stay in jail so bad. I don't carry nun but some Za and a yerk or 2. Yaw nygas some real haters."

He went on to accuse MoneyBagg of closely associating with a snitch. In an Instagram Live video, Finesse revealed his girlfriend was also arrested on Thursday and remains in jail on a federal warrant. He also continued to go at rappers for associating with snitches and challenged anyone who had an issue to knuckle up.

XXL has reached out to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office and MoneyBagg Yo's team for comment.

Check Out Finesse2tymes' Posts and Instagram Video