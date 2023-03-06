GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes Show Leaves One Person Dead, Multiple Others Injured Due to Stampede

A GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes show in New York ended in tragedy when one person was killed and multiple others were injured during a stampede as the show ended.

GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes jointly performed a show at Main Street Armory in Rochester, N.Y. last night (March 5). As the show was ending and people were walking to the exits, the crowd surged forward causing a stampede, reportedly started by people believing they heard gunshots and panicking. According to local New York news outlet NBC News 10, in the aftermath, three women were discovered critically injured. A 33-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Seven others were treated at a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

"What began last night as a night of live music and fun for the performer GloRilla ended in tragedy with one person dead and two more fighting for their lives," Police Chief David M. Smith said at a news briefing Monday (March 6). "We do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed at the scene."

Police are investigating what caused the crowd surge, with Smith saying "possibly crowd size, shots fired, pepper spray and other contributing factors," may have led to the deadly stampede.

GloRilla reacted to news of the tragedy on Twitter.

"I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf praying everybody is ok," she tweeted,

XXL has reached out GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes' teams, and the Rochester Police Department for comment.

GloRilla is on the heels of wrapping up her Anyways, Life's Great...Tour in promotion of her debut major label project of the same name.