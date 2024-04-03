GloRilla reveals her Mount Rushmore of rappers in the new episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast.

GloRilla Shares Her Best Rappers List

On Wednesday (April 3), the Club Shay Shay podcast aired its latest episode on YouTube featuring GloRilla. During the interview, which can be seen below, the Memphis rapper talks about a number of topics including revealing her rap Mount Rushmore.

"I'ma say Lil Wayne, Drake, Eminem and Jay-Z," Glo said around the 1:20:20 mark of the video below, noting this was the list of the rappers she thinks are the best, not necessarily her favorite rappers.

GloRilla Preps First Project in Two Years

GloRilla is currently prepping her new project Ehhthang Ehhthang, which is slated to drop on Friday (April 5). The new release will contain 12 songs with guest appearances from Moneybagg Yo, Megan Thee Stallion, Finesse2tymes, Boston Richey and more. The new project is the follow-up to her EP Anyways, Life's Great, which dropped in November of 2022 and featured the hit singles "Tomorrow 2" featuring Cardi B and "F.N.F (Let's Go)."

Glo will also be joining Megan Thee Stallion on the Hot Girl Summer Tour, which starts in May.

See GloRilla revealing her Mount Rushmore of rappers below.

Watch GloRilla on the Club Shay Shay Podcast