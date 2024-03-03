GloRilla Responds to Fans After NSFW Video of Her Nip Slip Goes Viral

GloRilla has addressed the nip slip video that has since gone viral.

GloRilla Responds to Fans After Video of Her Nip Slip Goes Viral

Last week, GloRilla went viral but it wasn't for her music. While lying in bed and chatting with fans on Instagram Live, the Memphis rapper unintentionally exposed a nipple. Since then, a clip of her nip slip has gone viral on social media.

On Saturday (March 2), a video surfaced on social media featuring Big Glo addressing her viral nip slip video. In the clip, which can be viewed below, the "Yeah Glo!" artist urged her fans to stop getting excited over a nipple.

"Let me tell ya somethin'. Stop acting like y'all are so muthaf**kin' amazed by a nipple," Glo said. "Baby, ain't it s**t but a nipple."

"Calm down. Please calm down," she added.

GloRilla Admits to Buying New Breasts

GloRilla's viral nip slip video comes after her breast augmentation surgery last year.

In December of 2023, GloRilla jumped on IG Live and revealed that she underwent a boob job.

"I just bought some new titties," Glo revealed in an IG video at the bottom of this post.

"Y'all like my new titties?" she asked before giving an eye wink.

"I just bought some new titties," she continued as she rubbed on them to show how full they are. "Y'all know, I ain't with that old bulls**t, these are just a little fill in. Just fill them in."

"I just got them done so my man can grip on," she added.

See GloRilla address her viral nip slip video below.

Watch GloRilla Respond to Fans After Video of Her Nip Slip Goes Viral

Watch GloRilla Reveal She Bought New Breasts