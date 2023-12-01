GloRilla is explaining why, much of the time, she doesn't zip her pants and her reasoning is very NSFW.

GloRilla Explains Why She Doesn't Like to Zip Her Pants

Throughout her meteoric rise to stardom over the past two years, GloRilla has often been seen with her pants resting on her hips without her fly fully zipped. With many fans searching high and low for a concrete rationale behind the fashion choice, the Memphis, Tenn. rhymer hit up X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday (Nov. 28) and offered an eyebrow-raising explanation. Basically, Big Glo is looking to avoid inflicting any sort of injury to a certain part of her anatomy.

"Mfs be so worried bout me & my pants," GloRilla writes in the tweet below. "Ion zip em up cause my tw*t too phat & ion wanna zip it up by mistake damn!"

Fans Call Out GloRilla for Not Zipping Her Pants

Throughout the past week, clips of FendiDa Rappa's new music video for "In the Trunk" featuring GloRilla have been making their rounds online. Many social media users have been quick to point out that in the video, Glo once again has her fly down.

"Okay I'm tired of GloRilla and the unfasten pants," one X user tweeted.

Another chimed in with some shade about GloRilla's pants while making mention of Ice Spice: "I don't get why GloRilla be talking like she Ice Spice. Lil bro no one wanna see you half naked on the internet! zip them pants up!"

"GloRilla ain't zipped up her pants in 6 months," another tweet reads.

Check out GloRilla's unzipped pants in FendiDa Rappa's "In the Trunk" video, read her explanation for such a fashion statement and see more fan reactions below.

See GloRilla Explain the NSFW Reason Why She Doesn't Zip Her Pants and People Calling Her Out for It

GloRilla Explains the Very NSFW Reason Why She Doesn’t Zip Her Pants GlotheOfficial/X loading...

Watch FendiDa Rappa's "In the Trunk" Music Video Featuring GlorRilla