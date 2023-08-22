GloRilla Encourages Women in Their 20s to Be Toxic and Delusional

GloRilla is encouraging women to be toxic and delusional while they are still in their 20s.

GloRilla Offers Life Advice

On Monday (Aug. 21), GloRilla shared a video on social media where she offered life advice to women who are still in their 20s.

"I just wanna let y'all know, be toxic for the rest of your 20s," GloRilla preached in the video below. "You only get one life. Live your toxic 20s. You never get to be 20 years old...never again in your life."

She continued: "Be toxic. Because don't get in your 30s thinking you can just go slashing tires and doing all this crazy s**t. You too old for that, and you too mature. Be toxic for the rest of your 20s. And if you delusional, turn that s**t up a notch. Enjoy the rest of your 20s."

Advice From GloRilla

GloRilla has made headlines for her relationship advice previously. Back in May, she faced backlash after offering her thoughts on marriage.

"So y'all believe in marriage in this generation??" the Memphis rapper wrote on Twitter. "I just couldn't see myself fw one n***a for too long [two tears of joy emoji] N***as start n***a-ing after da first 6 months & baby Ima star n***a-ing right along with a n***a."

See video of GloRilla urging women to be toxic and delusional while they are in their 20s below.

Watch GloRilla Explaining Why Women Should Be Toxic in Their 20s