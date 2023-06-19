Chrisean Rock Rolls Blunt While Pregnant on Instagram Live With GloRilla

Chrisean Rock, who has a baby on the way with rapper Blueface, was caught rolling a blunt while talking to GloRilla on Instagram Live over the weekend.

Chrisean Rock Gets Caught Rolling a Blunt on Instagram Live

On Sunday (June 18), GloRilla and Chrisean Rock were having a conversation on Instagram Live when GloRilla appeared to notice the "Vibe" rapper was rolling a blunt, which you can see in the video below. Immediately, the "Tomorrow 2" hitmaker told Chrisean to move her phone. But by then, several viewers had witnessed what had transpired. After Chrisean realized she was in a bird's eye view, she said, "Oh," and moved her phone.

"You been OK?" GloRilla then questioned. "You feelin' pregnant now?"

While this happened, viewers shared their opinions by commenting on the Instagram Live video. Some believed that the act was harmless, while others felt it was careless.

"She needs to be canceled," one IG user wrote underneath GloRilla's Instagram Live.

Another user, however, stood up for the Baddies star. "She gotta smoke to get that appetite," the individual explained.

Blueface Defended Chrisean Rock in the Past When She Was Caught Smoking

This isn't the first time Chrisean Rock has faced backlash from fans for allegedly smoking while pregnant. Back in March, video surfaced that appears to show Chrisean smoking. Blueface later addressed those who disagreed with Rock blazing while preggers on his Twitter page.

"Lots of women smoke weed until their last trimester there is no effect. Don't shoot the messenger," he wrote in one tweet. "I'm only tweeting the truth weather its in her favor or not I'm not bias," he added.

GloRilla Invites Chrisean Rock to Twerk Pregnant at the 2023 Roots Picnic

Chrisean Rock and GloRilla have given fans a glimpse of their friendship in the past. On June 3, GloRilla brought out Chrisean Rock as a guest while Glo performed her hit single "Tomorrow 2" featuring Cardi B at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia. Although Rock didn't rap on stage, she did break out some pretty impressive dance moves. As Chrisean twerked with her belly bump on full display, she was surrounded by the "F.N.F (Let's Go)" rapper's background dancers, who gave some playful taps on her derriere.

Watch Chrisean Rock Roll a Blunt While on Instagram Live With GloRilla Below