GloRilla Claims She Was Racially Profiled While Trying to Get Her Car From Valet – Watch

GloRilla has put a hotel on blast for racially profiling her while trying to get her car.

On Saturday (April 1), GloRilla hopped on her Instagram Story and claimed that she was racially profiled by a valet while she was trying to retrieve her car at the hotel she was staying at. In the two-part clip, the Memphis rapper said that when she told the valet her room number so he could get her Mercedes vehicle, the said valet didn't believe that a young woman like herself owned an expensive car.

Of course, this pissed off GloRilla, and according to her, gave the valet a piece of her mind.

"What the fuck you mean?! B***h, give me my muthaf***in' car," she recalled telling the valet. "I just told you the muthaf***in' number on the room."

"People are still so racist these days," she continued. "How you gon' look at me and tell me this is not my muthaf***in' car? The f**k?"

GloRilla added that the valet probably looked at her clothes—she acknowledged wearing sweatpants-and thought she couldn't own a luxury car.

Regardless, GloRilla said that no matter how she was dressed, there was no justification for the valet to racially profile her.

"I had to gon' lie to his b***h ass real quick, Hold on, I'm a billionaire stop playin' with me," Big Glo added. "The f**k? Who do you think you talkin' to? Do you know you talkin' to a muthaf**kin billionaire? My peoples will sue you and this whole muthaf***in' goddamn s**t. How you gon' tell me this ain't my car? Is you racially profiling me?"

GloRilla did not mention the hotel's name or where the racial incident occurred. It's also unclear if the person Glo had the encounter with was White or Black.

Watch GloRilla Detail Her Story of Being Racially Profiled by a Hotel Valet Below