GloRilla Expands Her Empire With New Beauty App GloVerse to Help Users Book Professionals

GloRilla expands into the beauty and tech worlds with the launch of her new app, GloVerse.

The rapper launched the app, which is designed to connect people with verified beauty professionals, at Atlanta's Buckhead Art and Company last Saturday (Oct. 3). Talking to 11 Alive at the event, the Memphis native explained where she got the idea from.

"I'm so excited, I'm super excited," she said. "Think about it every day. I dream about it. I'm always like, 'I need a makeup artist in this city. Who do good hair and who does certain styles?' It was nerve-wracking sometimes, and I would have to book whoever is available."

That frustration helped inspire GloVerse, which connects users with hairstylists, makeup artists, nail techs and other beauty professionals. Users can create a Glow ID and share their social media profiles while connecting with professionals through the app.

On top of the beauty moves, Big Glo is also planning on getting into acting. "I'm getting in my acting bag, so I’ve been reading my script," she shared.

Glo joked that she's been practicing her acting skills every morning by looking in the mirror and working on different facial expressions. "I be looking a mess," she added. "I'm trying, but I'm going to get it together."

She also said she's been in the studio and her sophomore album is on its way.

Check out Glo talking about her new app as well as a promo for it below.

Watch GloRilla Discuss Her New Beauty App

Watch the GloVerse Promo Ad

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