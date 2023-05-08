Chrisean Rock Gives Update on Pregnancy With Blueface, Shows Sonogram Video

Chrisean Rock is giving a glimpse of her pregnancy journey to fans on social media.

On Sunday (May 7), Blueface's future child's mother posted video on Instagram from a recent prenatal visit to check on their unborn seed. In the video (below), Chrisean is laying back in a hospital bed with her legs propped up. A physician is performing an ultrasound, which shows Blueface and Chrisean's baby on the monitor. Blueface is present. Chrisean has a very nervous look on her face. The touching video is scored with the Brandon Lake gospel song "Fear Is Not My Future."

Chrisean Rock spoke on her 20-week journey into pregnancy in a lengthy caption.

"Sheesh I’m 20weeks already but When I seen the face of what was growing inside of me I had to pray the fear away of being a mommy," she wrote. "I’m currently documenting with @thezeusnetwork and it’s super overwhelming because this pregnancy was planned but now he don’t see a future with me anymore we both done things to each other tht we lost trust so I was left with option aborting I was surprised I’m tht far along that it’s no turning back from being a mommy I instantly fell in love wen I saw the face n heard the heart beat."

"The bad thoughts like 'I don’t want to be rock anymore,I don’t want to be famous, I F’cked up, I should have stayed in school,'" Chrisean continued. "But I had to separate my heartbreak from the biggest thing that I prayed for n in da beginning. I’m not gonna move out of fear . I’m ok with moving on I’m ok with letting go anything that’s not for me . Having a child won’t stop me from Making money,learning, developing more love n time for my self. I don’t need a dollar from anyone to be here for this child I’m blessed n highly favored so thats the only thing tht matters rn. I can’t wait to show my journey through the ups n downs in this experience. Through it all I’m gone win."

Blueface has appeared to respond to Chrisean's heartfelt post by calling it a sob story.

"Idc for no sob story bih this cryp get to it," he posted on Twitter several hours after Chrisean's post. "The bih knew what time it was when she clocked in."

Blueface's posts seemed to get a response from Chrisean.

"Stop subbing about the b***h tht live with u gettin to it with you we busy every weekend casually picking up money. N***as gotta stop being lame on the social," she posted on Twitter on Monday (May 8). "Like I said … we can either make this s**t last make it better or just let all dis go n I’ll try again on my own tired taking disrespect from a n***a that’s supposed to be motivating me to get more n shine more."

"N***as ain’t got a sob story it’s my testimony n if I wan tell it how I wanna tell it let that be tht," she added. "F**k everybody tht gotta issue with me. F**k a weird n***a that likes to tweet about a female he say 'I love you to' everyday. We gave each other tht space now let me be."

Chrisean Rock first announced she was pregnant in late January. The life-changing news seemed to put a wedge in her already rocky relationship with Blueface, who initially questioned the paternity of the child. He has since said there's an 80 percent chance the baby is his and he plans on getting a DNA test to prove it once the baby is born.

See Video of Chrisean Rock and Blueface at Her Prenatal Visit and Blueface's Response Below