Blueface Puts Chrisean Rock on Blast With Video of Laundry Room Filled With Dirty Clothes, She Responds With Claims of Abuse and Infidelity

Blueface is putting Chrisean Rock on blast for the deplorable conditions in his laundry room and she has responded with claims of abuse and infidelity.

On Wednesday (March 15), Blueface went on his Instagram Story and shared video of his home's laundry room, which is in a crummy condition. In the video, dirty clothes are piled all over the floor, washing machine and counter.

"Look at this s**t, y'all," Blueface snaps in the video. "Look at this s**t. I done told this h*e to do the gotdamn laundry for like a month now. On God, I tell her, 'It's not that hard, baby. If you separate the clothes everyday and just do a load a day, it'll be less work. But if you let the scene bleed all year long it's gon' be crazy.' On God, I'm supposed to deal with this? Somebody said get a housekeeper or a maid. What's the point of having a b***h if I gotta get a housekeeper or a maid?"

Chrisean Rock has responded to Blueface putting her on blast.

"A b***h be mentally and physically drained," Chrisean Rock vented on Instagram Live. "Who wants to clean up after a n***a that beats and cheats on them? Here and there and all that. That s**t is draining. I'ma just pay someone else to do it. I'm never really home. I travel a lot. I be tired. N***a just want to lay down. If I make money for you every weekend, I just want to lay my ass down. What the f**k? Oh my God, bro. And you still want to beef, for what?"

Chrisean Rock's pregnancy has brought new troubles to an already volatile relationship. Blueface has on more than one occasion questioned the paternity of the child. He even recently suggested she get an abortion.

See Video of Blueface's Woeful Washroom and Chrisean Rock's Response Below